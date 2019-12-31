After a lengthy 12-year run as host of the CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood has decided it’s time to “pass the hosting torch.”

In a post on Instagram, Underwood raved about her experience as co-host with her “partner in crime and friend for life” Brad Paisley. She also gushed about sharing the stage with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present, and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it,” she wrote. “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do.”

Underwood said she has a number of exciting things coming in the new year and can’t wait to see what the future has in store.

The CMA’s posted a heartfelt thank you to Underwood on their Instagram page saying the singer will always be family.