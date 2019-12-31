After a lengthy 12-year run as host of the CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood has decided it’s time to “pass the hosting torch.”
In a post on Instagram, Underwood raved about her experience as co-host with her “partner in crime and friend for life” Brad Paisley. She also gushed about sharing the stage with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.
“I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present, and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it,” she wrote. “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do.”
Underwood said she has a number of exciting things coming in the new year and can’t wait to see what the future has in store.
The CMA’s posted a heartfelt thank you to Underwood on their Instagram page saying the singer will always be family.
One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton. I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it. It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes. I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do. I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #blessed #MemorableMoments