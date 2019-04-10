Careless smoking deemed cause of deadly Oakville fire

Fire officials say careless smoking sparked a deadly fire in Oakville earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to an assisted-living facility at 259 Robinson St. around 6 p.m. on April 2.

Gertrude Brown, 71, died in hospital after a fire broke out in her apartment.

Oakville fire officials say the woman had been smoking while sitting in her wheelchair. It’s not clear if she fell asleep when the fire started.

They say the sprinkler system in her apartment helped stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring units.