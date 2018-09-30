Careless driving the cause of a multi vehicle crash in Vineland

;
The OPP say careless driving was the cause of multi vehicle crash near Vineland last night.

It happened shortly after five o`clock on the Niagara bound QEW just west of Victoria Avenue.

OPP say three cars were involved when police, fire and paramedics arrived. A vehicle was severely damaged, the bumper ripped off and front end completely smashed in.

Traffic on both sides of the highway had slowed down signficantly with at least one lane being blocked by emergency crews.

OPP say no one was hurt and one driver has been charged with careless driving. Police reminding drivers to stay focused while on the roads.



