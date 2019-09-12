Care Bears, smartphone among Toy Hall of Fame finalists

Twelve toys have been named finalists for 2019 induction into The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame.

The smartphone and Care Bears are among those being considered for their impact on how people play and interact.

The other finalists announced Wednesday are: the colouring book, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Magic the Gathering, Masters of the Universe Toys, Matchbox Cars, My Little Pony, Nerf Blaster, Risk, and the top.

Hall of Fame officials say the smartphone earned a place amid the more conventional toys because it has become not only a platform for millions of mobile games but also a plaything that makes possible an endless variety of playful interactions, from sending emojis and GIFs to creating silly videos and altering snapshots. They say the smartphone has transcended its original intended use and revolutionized the way that people interact with the world and each other in playful ways.

Only two or three will take their honored places in the hall this year when they are announced at a ceremony at The Strong on November 7.

Last year’s honorees were the Magic 8 Ball, pinball and Uno.