Car slams into home across from Hamilton elementary school

Hamilton
hamilton police, stoney creek, Winterberry Drive

Hamilton police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Stoney Creek mountain Tuesday evening.

Police say around 6 p.m. a blue, four-door Kia sedan smashed into the front of a home on Winterberry Dr.

The driver of the sedan, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known at this time.

The sedan was seriously damaged in the crash and was towed from the scene a few hours later. Video from the scene also showed a pickup truck with damage to the front bumper.

The house, which sits directly across from Janet Lee Public School, sustained some structural damage.

Police continue their investigation and say they believe the cause of the crash may have been medical in nature.



