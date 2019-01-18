A video showing a baby strapped in its car seat, lying in the middle of the road, has gone viral and has many parents second-guessing the way they strap their kids into the car.

In Hamilton alone, 8 out of 10 car seats are installed incorrectly. But if they are installed right, they can decrease fatality risk by 71%.

And it’s not just babies, parents need to make sure their older kids are secured too. Hamilton Police say improper use of booster seats is something they see a lot of.

If you’re buying a car seat you want to make sure it has the Canadian Motor Vehicles Standards sticker on it and check for the expiry date.

Jaclyn Degelder, a public health nurse with the City of Hamilton who specializes in car seat safety, provided a list of Do’s and Don’ts and examples, you can watch them in the video.