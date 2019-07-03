;
2017 BEA Winners
Car of Ancaster woman allegedly shot at on Highway 403

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: ancaster, highway 403, ontario provincial police, opp, shots


An Ancaster woman has found what she believes could be a pellet or piece of metal that shot through her car yesterday morning.

The alleged shots shattered a window around 7 a.m. yesterday morning in Toronto-bound lanes of Highway 403 near Highway 6.

A small hole was pierced in the front window on the passenger side of the car. The woman made it safely to work, then called police.

The OPP are encouraging anyone else with similar damage to come forward. There have not been reports of gunshot noises in the area at the time.

These photos are exclusive to CHCH News.



