Car fleeing police leaves two injured and a building destroyed in Niagara Falls

The incident has left those who survived shaken up and thankful to be alive after a car crashed into a building yesterday on Drummond Road.

First responders shifted the car to get the woman out before she was air lifted to hospital.

Witnesses say the driver was arrested behind the building, after she fled the scene.

The crash came after an extensive chase that began after OPP conducted an investigation in Burlington and attempted to pull the suspects vehicle over.

She then fled causing a series of crashes along the QEW hitting an OPP cruiser pursuing her.

Police have not identified the woman who is in her twenties. She is now in custody.



