2017 BEA Winners
Car crash sends man to hospital in Burlington

A man has serious injuries after needing to be freed from his vehicle after a crash in Burlington. It happened on New street, West of Guelph line. A flatbed truck turned south onto Smith Avenue when it struck a minivan driving eastbound. The man driving the minivan was trapped after the driver’s side door crumpled and he was unable to get out. It took emergency crews half an hour to safely pull the man from his vehicle. He was taken to Hamilton General with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.



