Cannabis to be smoked wherever tobacco is permitted

Cannabis becomes legal for recreational use in less than three weeks in Canada and Ontarian’s will be able to smoke cannabis wherever they can smoke tobacco, except for moving boats and vehicles. That’s if legislation tabled today passes at Queen’s Park.

Members of the opposition are raising concerns about keeping children away from the smoke.

The province does not plan to cap the number of stores licensed to sell cannabis, although every location would be subject to community feedback. A criminal conviction for cannabis would not prevent someone from getting a license to sell it but anyone operating an illegal dispensary now would be shut out.

“I think there’s an incentive for people who want to participate in this legal market. If they wish to do so they apply for a license, there will be strict requirements that they’re not operating illegally.”

The government expects 500 to a 1000 legal dispensaries will open in Ontario by next April.