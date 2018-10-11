;
Cannabis education

When recreational weed becomes legal next Wednesday, Hamilton public and catholic school boards are reminding parents and students that their rules haven’t changed: marijuana is still illegal for under-aged kids.

“It still means that under the age of 19 you can’t use cannabis, you can’t bring cannabis to school, you can’t be in school under the influence of cannabis.”David Hoy, HWDSB.

During a funding announcement in Toronto, Canada’s parliamentary secretary of health emphasized that Ottawa is ready to take the country to school when it comes to marijuana.

In the meantime, both boards are sending families info packs where they’ll find links to any information regarding the law change and the marijuana’s health effects.

As for students at McMaster, where most of them are of age, they still can’t smoke on campus because it’s a smoke free zone meaning you can’t smoke anything when on the premises.

Outside of health class, school boards are looking forward to weed’s legalization as a teaching tool as they expect students to want to learn about how the historic legislation came into place.



