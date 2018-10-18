;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cannabis at the border

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: border, cannabis, customs, u.s.


U.S. customs and border protection in Buffalo, New York are warning Canadians to leave the cannabis in Canada.

“Despite Canada’s leglaization of marijuana, our laws have not changed and U.S. customs and border protections will continue to enforce that.” Richard Roberts, U.S. Customs.

Failure to do so could result in fines, arrest as well as state and federal charges.

For Canadians who admit to using marijuana while crossing into the United States should be able to enter with no problem, however U.S. customs officers will make decisions on a case by case basis.

While there’s discussion of pardoning some marijuana possession records in Canada, that pardon won’t translate to the U.S.

“We wouldn’t recognize foreign pardons under federal U.S. law for inadmissibility purposes, however again it really is a case-by-case basis.”

And bad news for those planning on heading to the U.S. on weed-related business, even in states where it’s legal, like Colorado.

“We don’t recognize that as a legal reason to come in for business purposes. So at that time, based on the circumstances, it could lead to inadmissibility.” Aaron Bowker, U.S. Customs.

But otherwise, for U.S. border authorities, they say its business as usual.



LATEST STORIES

Cannabis at the border

Canadian Japanese cultural centre

CHCH is on the move

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php