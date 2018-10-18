Cannabis at the border

U.S. customs and border protection in Buffalo, New York are warning Canadians to leave the cannabis in Canada.

“Despite Canada’s leglaization of marijuana, our laws have not changed and U.S. customs and border protections will continue to enforce that.” Richard Roberts, U.S. Customs.

Failure to do so could result in fines, arrest as well as state and federal charges.

For Canadians who admit to using marijuana while crossing into the United States should be able to enter with no problem, however U.S. customs officers will make decisions on a case by case basis.

While there’s discussion of pardoning some marijuana possession records in Canada, that pardon won’t translate to the U.S.

“We wouldn’t recognize foreign pardons under federal U.S. law for inadmissibility purposes, however again it really is a case-by-case basis.”

And bad news for those planning on heading to the U.S. on weed-related business, even in states where it’s legal, like Colorado.

“We don’t recognize that as a legal reason to come in for business purposes. So at that time, based on the circumstances, it could lead to inadmissibility.” Aaron Bowker, U.S. Customs.

But otherwise, for U.S. border authorities, they say its business as usual.