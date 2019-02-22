;
2017 BEA Winners
Candle sets of fire to Hamilton Mountain townhouse

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: blaze, fire, hamilton, hamilton fire department, hamilton mountain

An unattended candle has caused an early morning fire that ripped through a Hamilton Mountain townhome.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex at 66 Greendale Dr. just before 5 a.m. on Friday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames could be seen shooting out the back window of the unit.

Hamilton Fire chief Dave Cunliffe says crews made an aggressive, interior attack and were able to put out the fire fairly quickly.

“It appears that the fire started from an unattended candle that had fallen and set some combustibles on fire,” said Cunliffe.

The first floor of the home was significantly damaged in the blaze while the second floor sustained only minor damages.

A female who was inside the home managed to get out on her own. She was treated at the scene by Hamilton paramedics and may have suffered some minor burns.

Crews remain on scene Friday morning searching for hot spots.





