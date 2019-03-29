Canadians in United Kingdom warned of ‘threat of terrorism’

The government has issued a travel advisory for Canadians in Britain, due to “the threat of terrorism” in the wake of Friday’s latest Brexit drama.

Global Affairs Canada issued the advisory early Friday and warned travellers to exercise a “high degree of caution” as demonstrations are expected to take place in London.

In the advisory, officials say acts of violence could occur as well as confrontations between demonstrators and security forces.

Demonstrators are expected to march in the Parliament’s vicinity, near the main government buildings on Whitehall and near Westminster Abbey.

Travellers are advised to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and nearby underground stations.

United Kingdom politicians rejected British Prime Minister Teresa May’s plan for Brexit for the third time Friday. The vote raises the chances of further delays to Brexit, or of Britain crashing out of Europe with no deal on the new deadline of April 12.