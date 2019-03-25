Canadians are Trekking for Tourettes a national fundraiser for Tourette syndrome

Zero is the number of dollars that Tourette Canada receives in government funding. They are one hundred percent funded by the generosity of Canadian communities.

The education of Tourette syndrome is vital because there’s still people who don’t know what it is.

Tourette syndrome is a neurodevelopmental or brain based disorder.

Tourette Canada’s national goal is 100 thousand dollars but it’s not just about fundraising, it’s about raising awareness.