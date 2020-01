Sales of passenger cars and light truks in Canada declined by 3.6 per cent in 2019 according to Des Rosiers Automotive Reports. It’s the first annual decline in more than ten years, although Des Rosiers says it was still the fourth best sales performance on record. A total of 1,914,357 vehicles was sold across Canada last year.

Sales of passenger cars were off by 16.1 per cent to 484,687, while sales of light trucks including sport utilities were actually up by 1.6 per cent to 1,429,670.