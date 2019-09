Tennis has a new superstar, it’s a moment Bianca Andreescu has dreamed of her entire life.

The 19-year-old is the US Open champion proving that to be the best you have to beat the best.

Bianca Andreescu was ranked outside the top 200 when she lost in the first round of qualifying for the 2018 US Open.

This time around Andreescu made it to the final against Serena Williams. $3,850,000 on the line.

Justin Dunk has the highlights