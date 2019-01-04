;
Canadian teen continues to take out tennis stars at ASB Classic

A Canadian teen has stunned crowds once again after she took down another tennis giant at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Mississauga’s Bianca Andreescu knocked off seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-7, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the tournament.

“I believe anything is possible and tonight, I think I did the impossible,” said Andreescu in a post game interview. “It’s just such an amazing feeling.”

The day before, the 18-year-old, who is ranked 152nd in the world defeated top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki.

The WTA Tour event is a warmup for the Australian Open.



