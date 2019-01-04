Canadian teen continues to take out tennis stars at ASB Classic
A Canadian teen has stunned crowds once again after she took down another tennis giant at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.
Mississauga’s Bianca Andreescu knocked off seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-7, 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the tournament.
“I believe anything is possible and tonight, I think I did the impossible,” said Andreescu in a post game interview. “It’s just such an amazing feeling.”
Another former World No.1 bites the dust!@bandreescu_ takes out Venus Williams in Auckland, 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-3!@ASB_Classic pic.twitter.com/LrzOaD9OnH
— WTA (@WTA) January 4, 2019
The day before, the 18-year-old, who is ranked 152nd in the world defeated top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki.
The WTA Tour event is a warmup for the Australian Open.
"I don't even know what to say!"
Just enjoy it, @bandreescu_ !@ASB_Classic pic.twitter.com/kpITnD3TGZ
— WTA (@WTA) January 4, 2019
