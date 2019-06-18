Canadian soldier killed in parachuting accident in Bulgaria

A Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.

The Department of National Defence said Bombardier Patrick Labrie died while taking part in a training exercise known as Swift Response 19.

The incident happened Monday evening and is under investigation by Canadian military police.

Exercise SWIFT RESPONSE 19 is a multinational training exercise taking place from June 8 to 27 in various locations throughout Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan offered comfort to Labrie’s friends and family. “We want to pass on our deep condolences, not only to the family but also to all the members who have served with Bombardier Labrie,” Sajjan said. “As you know, any time there’s an accident like this, an investigation will be launched.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer extending his condolences to Labrie’s family on Twitter.

Saddened to learn of the death of a Canadian Armed Forces member in Exercise Swift Response in Bulgaria. On behalf of Canada’s Conservatives, Jill and I extend our condolences to their family and loved ones. To all members of the CAF, thank you for your service to Canada. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 18, 2019

Labrie was a member of the 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery based at CFB Petawawa.