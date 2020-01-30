Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair makes history

Canadian soccer superstar Christine Sinclair has made history in Canada’s 11-0 win against St. Kitts and Nevis at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship in Texas.

Sinclair scored her 185th international goal becoming the world’s all-time leading goal-scorer for both men and women.

To celebrate her achievement, Sinclair bowled the ball to a group of her teammates, who all fell down.

Here it is. Christine Sinclair is the all-time International goalscoring record holder! #Sincy185 #CanWNT pic.twitter.com/L0iC9u942U — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 29, 2020

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B-C scored twice during the game to surpass retired American Abby Wambach’s record.

Wambach posted a tribute to Sinclair on Instagram. “Tonight, I am celebrating the honour of passing that record, that legacy of our beautiful game, to the great Christine Sinclair: world-record holder for most international goals – man or woman – in history. Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you,” Wambach wrote.

Sinclair made her debut for Canada’s senior team in 2000 at age 16. She is now 36 and broke the record in her 290th appearance for the national team.

Canada will continue Group B action on Saturday when they face Number 51-ranked Jamaica.