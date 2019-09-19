The damaging images have caught the attention of news agencies across the globe while some Canadians are hoping the reveal can start long-overdue conversations about race relations in this country.
Home News Canada & The World Canadian politics sparking conversations world wide about race
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
scattered clouds
17.9 ° C
18.9 °
16 °
63 %
2.1kmh
40 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
26 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
21 °
Local News
Stolen pieces of a historic St. Catharines church were recovered today
Found after fears they would never see them again, a church in St. Catharines is breathing a sigh of relief after a decades-old light...