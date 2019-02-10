Canadian musicians well-represented at 2019 Grammys

Instagram/ Shawn Mendes

A number of Canadians are up for awards at tonight’s Grammys.

Music’s biggest night takes place this evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Toronto native Drake has been nominated in numerous categories including Record and Album of the Year. Drake has the second most nominations this year with seven behind only Kendrick Lamar, who was nominated in eight categories.

Canadian crooner Shawn Mendes is up for Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year, and will be preforming at the show. Jazz artist Diana Krall and R&B artist Daniel Caesar also received nominations.

Fifteen time Grammy winner Alicia Keys is hosting the three and a half hour awards ceremony. The show will begin at 8 p.m. on CBS.