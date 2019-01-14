Canadian man sentenced to death in China in drug smuggling case

A Chinese court has sentenced a Canadian man to death in a drug smuggling case, according to The Associated Press.

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014 on charges of being an accessory to drug smuggling.

He was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2016. Last month, an appeals court agreed with prosecutors who said Schellenberg was punished too lenient and evidence suggested it was possible he played a more important role in the case.

The death sentence comes after China detained two Canadians in December in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Chinese technology executive Meng Wanzhou.

Wanzhou is the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. She was detained on Dec. 1 in Vancouver at the request of the United States, raising tensions between Canada and China.