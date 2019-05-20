Canadian killed in Honduras plane crash

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been killed in a plane crash in Honduras.

The crash happened Saturday in the Roatan area, a popular island destination for tourists to the Central American country.

Global Affairs Canada did not release the victim’s identity due to privacy concerns.

According to The Canadian Press, a British Columbia woman says her pilot brother was killed in the crash.

The aircraft was headed to a port city on Honduras’s northern coast but plummeted into the Atlantic shortly after takeoff.

The Honduran military said rescue boats with divers recovered four bodies within minutes and transported one person to hospital, where he later did.

The U.S. State Department also confirmed the deaths of four American citizens.