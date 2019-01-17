Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso found dead

A Canadian mining company employee has been found dead after being kidnapped in Burkina Faso.

Government officials in the west African country confirm Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered Wednesday.

The body was found alone.

Woodman was a Halifax native who worked for the Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Sherbrooke, Que., Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called the killing a “terrible crime.”

“Canada is absolutely committed to working with the authorities in Burkina Faso to bring those responsible to justice,” she said.

“I think our first thought today is with his family, with his friends who have received some really dreadful news.”

Officials say Woodman was kidnapped by armed gunmen from a mining camp in the northern Sahel region.

The kidnappers have not yet been identified.

West Africa’s Sahel region has seen a number of abductions of foreigners in recent years by extremists linked to al-Qaida or the Islamic State.

Burkina Faso recently declared a state of emergency in the region.