;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso found dead

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: burkina faso, canadian, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Global Affairs Canada, Kirk Woodman

 

A Canadian mining company employee has been found dead after being kidnapped in Burkina Faso.

Government officials in the west African country confirm Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered Wednesday.

The body was found alone.

Woodman was a Halifax native who worked for the Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Sherbrooke, Que., Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called the killing a “terrible crime.”

“Canada is absolutely committed to working with the authorities in Burkina Faso to bring those responsible to justice,” she said.

“I think our first thought today is with his family, with his friends who have received some really dreadful news.”

Officials say Woodman was kidnapped by armed gunmen from a mining camp in the northern Sahel region.

The kidnappers have not yet been identified.

West Africa’s Sahel region has seen a number of abductions of foreigners in recent years by extremists linked to al-Qaida or the Islamic State.

Burkina Faso recently declared a state of emergency in the region.



LATEST STORIES

Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso found dead

Insurance bureau: severe weather cost $1.9B in 2018

Critics concerned ahead of expected Ontario tuition fee cut

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php