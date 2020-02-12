Canadian journalist Christie Blatchford dies at age 68

(Source: Toronto Sun)

Award-winning journalist Christie Blatchford has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

Blatchford had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer at Princess Margaret hospital in Toronto. The cancer had metastasized to her spine and hip.

She was diagnosed in November 2019, the same month she was inducted into the Canadian News Hall of Fame.

Blatchford was a longtime newspaper columnist who did stints with The Globe and Mail, The Toronto Star, Toronto Sun, and National Post.

She covered a wide array of beats during her nearly 50-year career including sports, lifestyle, courts, Toronto City Hall and crime.