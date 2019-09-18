Canadian duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir ‘step away’ from ice dance

Ice dance darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir say they are stepping away from the sport.

The pair announced their retirement late Tuesday in a video posted on their personal Twitter accounts.

The duo thanked fans for the support they gave over their 22-year skating partnership.

“This is so personal and emotional for both of us,” Virtue said. “We’re just so grateful. How lucky are we really that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?”

Virtue and Moir captivated the country and received worldwide praise for their gold-medal performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018. They were expected to retire following the performance but had not made an official announcement until Tuesday.

Last year, they were named The Canadian Press team of the year for 2018.

Virtue and Moir are the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history. Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont, became Canada’s sweethearts after they claimed gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

They stepped away from the sport for two seasons after their silver in Sochi, returning in 2018 chasing the dream of gold in South Korea.

In the tearful video, Virtue said the future of Canadian skating is bright and they will be there to support the next generation.