Canadian couple found dead in Florida

Police in Florida have launched a double homicide investigation after an elderly Canadian couple was found dead in their mobile home on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says neighbours of 80-year-old Marc and 78-year-old Rita Gagne discovered the couple’s bodies in their home in Pompano Beach, north of Ft. Lauderdale. The neighbours had become worried after not seeing the couple for a few days, and entered through an unlocked door to discover what police called a gruesome scene.

Global Affairs Canada says consular officials in Miami are working with local authorities to gather additional details.

Media reports say the couple were from Saint-Come-Liniere, Quebec, about 120 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.