Canada’s unemployment rate down slightly in September

Canada’s unemployment rate dipped last month on the heels of gains in part-time jobs.

According to Statistics Canada, the job market gained 63,000 positions in September lowering the unemployment rate to 5.9 per cent from 6 per cent in August.

The agency’s monthly labour force survey found that all of the job gains in September were made by workers in the core 25-to-54 age range.

The job gains were also almost entirely in Ontario and British Columbia, with little change in the other provinces.

Many of the jobs were found in construction.

In Hamilton, the jobless rate was lower than both the provincial and national average, sitting at 5.2 per cent.