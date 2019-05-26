;
2017 BEA Winners
Canada’s smartest teenagers competed at the National Brain Bee contest for a chance to represent our country in South Korea

Most of these teens aren’t old enough to drive a car but they can diagnose brain diseases. It`s not necessarily how the brain works but what can go wrong. 16 year old Aditya Bhardwaj is representing Hamilton at the national neuroscience competition.  “I do want to become a neurologist so this competition is a perfect fit for me”.

15 students from across Canada have come to Hamilton for this national competition. The winner will be going to South Korea to duke it out with other neuroscientists from around the world. The winner will get a big trophy and 15 hundred dollars. As well as the chance to intern at a neuroscience lab in their city. A young woman from Edmonton won the top prize.

She will be representing Canada in South Korea in September.



