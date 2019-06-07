;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Canada’s oldest woman dies at 114

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: canada, canadas oldest woman, Ellen gib, north bay, ontario


Canada’s oldest woman has died at the age of 114.

Ellen (Dolly) Gibb was born in Winnipeg on April 25th, 1905.

Gibb was the oldest person in North America, and the ninth oldest in the world. She passed away on June 5, 2019 in North Bay, Ont. at the local McGuinty Funeral Home.

In her obituary, her family credited her long life to “great genetics and diet, regular walks, a love for family, and generosity to others”.

Gibb outlived all five of her siblings along with one of her daughters and a grandchild. She lost her husband after 40 years of marriage in 1968. She is now survived by a daughter, nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration if visitation drop-in is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the home of Jane and Derek wilkinson at 12 Beverly Rd, North Bay.



LATEST STORIES

Canada's oldest woman dies at 114

Traffic stops lead to three arrests in two hours by police

RBC Canadian Open

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php