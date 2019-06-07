Canada’s oldest woman dies at 114

Canada’s oldest woman has died at the age of 114.

Ellen (Dolly) Gibb was born in Winnipeg on April 25th, 1905.

Gibb was the oldest person in North America, and the ninth oldest in the world. She passed away on June 5, 2019 in North Bay, Ont. at the local McGuinty Funeral Home.

In her obituary, her family credited her long life to “great genetics and diet, regular walks, a love for family, and generosity to others”.

Gibb outlived all five of her siblings along with one of her daughters and a grandchild. She lost her husband after 40 years of marriage in 1968. She is now survived by a daughter, nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration if visitation drop-in is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 from 2-4 p.m. at the home of Jane and Derek wilkinson at 12 Beverly Rd, North Bay.