Canada-wide emergency alert system test on Wednesday

This Wednesday, November 27, a public alert message will be issued on Television, radio and compatible phones through Alert Ready.

Each participating province and territory will send one test message, times will vary. In Ontario local testing time is scheduled for 2:55 p.m.

Alert Ready is designed to send potentially life-saving emergency messages to Canadians across the country.

The Alert Ready system has been used to issue emergency alerts over radio and televisions since 2010, and through compatible wireless devices since 2018.