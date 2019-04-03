Canada warming up twice as fast as the rest of the world

Scientists are sounding the alarm, saying Canada is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the Federal environment watchdog is disturbed by the country’s slow action on climate change.

Over 40 federal and university-based scientists examined data and determined that the average temperature in the country is nearly 2 degrees higher today than it was 70 years ago while the average global temperature is up nearly 1 degree. It might not sound like a lot, but scientists say the impact is substantial.

The report found the Canadian arctic has been hit the hardest. The change in temperature is associated with rising sea levels, melting glaciers, ice sheets and reductions in the snow-covered season.

Activists groups like Environment Hamilton say all levels of government should be doing more. The report found the warming happens even faster in the winter, leaving Southern Canadians with more winter rain and Northern Canadians with less sea ice.

Despite measures like the carbon tax coming into effect yesterday, the Federal Environment Watchdog says the government isn’t doing enough. Adding the government is not on track to hit its 2030 target. Canada had pledged to eliminate those subsidies by 2025.

The report suggests we are at a fork in the road, saying if nothing changes, Canada could see 10 times as many deadly heat waves and twice as many extreme rainstorms.