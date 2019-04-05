;
Certain breast implants may be banned due to cancer risk

Health Canada says it will suspend licences for Biocell breast implants unless the company that makes them shows they’re safe.

The health department conducted a scientific assessment of macro-textured implants as part of its larger ongoing safety review of breast implants and a rare associated cancer.

It says breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma is a rare type of non-hodgkin lymphoma that may develop many months or years after a breast implant procedure. It is not a cancer of the breast tissue, and usually presents as an accumulation of fluid between the implant and the surrounding tissue. Its cause is unknown.

Health Canada says it is monitoring all available scientific and clinical information regarding the safety of textured breast implants. This includes any new evidence provided by Allergan in the next 15 days.

The department says if a satisfactory response is not received by then, the product will no longer be allowed to be sold in Canada.

