Canada to give $25 000 to plane crash victims families

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Ottawa will pay the families $25 000 for each of the 57 Canadian citizens and 29 permanent residents who died in the Iran plane crash.

Trudeau say the money is intended to cover the cost of funerals arrangements or travel. The government has already commitment to waive fees and speed up processing times for visas for those affected by the crash.

“I want to be clear, we expect Iran to compensate these families,”Trudeau said, but noted that could take time. “I have met them. They can’t wait weeks. They need support now.”

Trudeau said 20 families have asked to bring the remains of loved ones back to Canada for burial.

If all families apply for the financial help, the government could pay out more than $2 million.

Trudeau said that any money from Iran would go straight to families and not be used to reimburse federal coffers for the interim financial help.