Canada ranks in top 10 of happiest countries in the world: report

Category: Canada
Today is the International Day of Happiness and a new report says Canada is one of the top ten happiest countries in the world.

The report, released by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the United Nations, ranks Canada ninth overall.

Countries are measured on six key variables; income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity. The rankings are based on an analysis of data from surveys in 156 countries.

Finland takes the top spot for the second year in a row, followed by Denmark and Norway. Differences among the top eight countries are small enough that jostling among the top five is expected every year. This is the seventh World Happiness Report to come out since 2012.

World’s happiest countries

  1. Finland
  2. Denmark
  3. Norway
  4. Iceland
  5. Netherlands
  6. Switzerland
  7. Sweden
  8. New Zealand
  9. Canada
  10. Austria

World’s least happy countries

  1. South Sudan
  2. Central African Republic
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Tanzania
  5. Rwanda
  6. Yemen
  7. Malawi
  8. Syria
  9. Botswana
  10. Haiti


