Canada Post strike will begin tomorrow if no deal can be reached

Canada Post employees could be going on strike in some cities tomorrow.

The union representing 50,000 Canada Post employees says rotating strikes will begin in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor and Halifax if a deal between the union and employer isn’t reached by the deadline set for early Monday morning.

Workers will walk off the job at 12:01 a.m., or 1:01 a.m. in Halifax, if a deal cannot be reached this evening and the strike will last for 24 hours before moving to new cities.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says that their demands for job security, better health and safety measures, gender equality and an end to forced over time, have not been addressed.

Canada Post says there is an offer on the table that includes wage increases, job security, improved benefits and no concessions.

Mail will still be delivered in the affected cities but will be delayed and regular service will continue in all other locations across the country until otherwise stated.