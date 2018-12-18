Canada Post says delivery guarantees back on track

It’s taken a few weeks but Canada Post says it’s mostly caught up on parcel delivery backups.

Normal holiday delivery service guarantees have been restored across the country, except in Vancouver.

Canada Post has been dealing with backlogs it says were created by rotating walkouts by Canada Post workers.

The federal government legislated an end to that job action on Nov. 27, as the busy holiday season approached.

Still, Canada Post warned it could be January before the backlog was cleared.

The Crown corporation says it delivered about four million packages between Friday and Monday.

It says it will likely be able to deliver items ordered online in time for Christmas.