Canada Grounds Boeing 737 Max 8

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau has issued a “safety notice” effectively grounding Boeing’s 737 Max 8 in the wake of Sunday’s crash in Africa, the second involving the same type of airliner within six months. In a news conference in Ottawa this morning Garneau said new information from satellite data arriving just this morning suggest a worrying correlation between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and last October’s tragedy off Indonesia. He added however that nothing is conclusive yet and the grounding the plane in Canada is a precautionary move.

Sunday’s crash killed 157 people including 18 from Canada. Among them was a family of five from Hamilton and a Hagersville school teacher.