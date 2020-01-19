Canada demands transparency from Iran

Canada isn’t letting up on pressuring Iran to involve outside experts in the crash of Ukraine Airlines Flight 752 that killed 176 people. More than 130 were destined for Canada when the plane was shot down. Although Iran has admitted responsibility for downing the aircraft, it appears the country is backtracking on handing over the flight data recorders to Ukraine. Two Canadian investigators are now involved. They left Iran this morning for Ukraine to meet with their investigators and are demanding the black boxes be sent to either Ukraine or France for examination.