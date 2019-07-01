There are many places to check out if you’re looking to enjoy the fireworks this Canada Day.

Hamilton’s Bayfront Park will have food trucks and live bands all day beginning at 2 p.m., with fireworks kicking off at 10 p.m.

Burlington’s Spencer Smith Park is also holding a festival with fireworks at 10 p.m.

You can also head to Niagara Falls to see their fireworks display in Queen Victoria Park starting at 10 p.m. St. Catharines celebrates the anniversary in Rennie Park at the same time.

Other cities you can view fireworks at include Brantford at Lions Park, Oakville’s Bronte Heritage Park, and the Caledonia Fairgrounds. Lynden’s Canada Day fireworks kickoff at dusk in Lions Park.