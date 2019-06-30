;
Canada Day information for Hamilton and surrounding areas

Here is what you need to know about Canada Day closures and activities this weekend,

Banks, government offices, Canada Post, LCBO and Beer Stores are closed on Monday. Grocery stores and most malls will also be closed.

There is no recycling or garbage collection in Hamilton or Halton – pick-up will be a day later all next week.

Transit in Hamilton, Halton, and Niagara will be on a Sunday-holiday scheduled for Monday. Go Transit is running on a Saturday schedule.

Garbage collection in Niagara is not affected by the holiday.

Phil Perkins has the details

 



Canada Day information for Hamilton and surrounding areas

