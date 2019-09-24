Cambridge man arrested for stunt driving, speeding

A Cambridge man’s license has been suspended after police clocked a vehicle going 53 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 8.

On Monday, Hamilton police officers saw a KIA Sorento SUV traveling at a high rate of speed between Orkney and Westover roads.

Police say the vehicle was going 133 km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.

A 34-year-old man was pulled over and charged with stunt driving and speeding. In addition to his license suspension, the man’s vehicle has been seized for seven days.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

If found guilty in court, the penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2,000 to $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year license suspension.