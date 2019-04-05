Caledonia business robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after a Caledonia business was robbed at gunpoint.

OPP were called to Argyle St. around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a robbery in progress.

They say a man entered a local business, pulled out a handgun and demanded new cell phones.

The staff complied and the man fled the store with the stolen merchandise. He was last seen going southbound on Argyle St. North, and then heading eastbound on Caithness St. East.

Police say a witness reported seeing the suspect get into the rear seat of a red Kia Soul with tinted windows in a parking lot on Caithness St. East. “Another witness reported seeing the suspect vehicle in the area of Nairn Street and Orkney Street East before turning north bound on Argyle Street North,” said OPP in a news release.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team and OPP Canine Unit searched the area but did not locate the man.

The suspect is described as black, in his early twenties, six-feet tall, with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a light weight, blue, zippered jacket and aqua blue, tapered jogging pants.

OPP is asking anyone in the area who may have video surveillance or dashcam video or information about the incident to call police at 1-888-310-1122.