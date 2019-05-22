;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Cable pole in half after vehicle rollover

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: cable, cable pole, car accident, hamilton, Hamilton Hydro, hamilton police, power


A telecommunications and cable pole has snapped in half after a collision around 1 a.m. this morning in Hamilton.

Police are investigating the area of Queen st. South and Amelia St. after a car smashed into the pole and rolled onto its back.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Queen St. South is currently closed and police expect it to remain closed off well into the afternoon for repairs to the downed pole and power lines.

The repair team says they don’t know if homes in the area will lose cable.

The car has been removed from the scene and no charges have been laid against the driver.



LATEST STORIES

Cable pole in half after vehicle rollover

Man dead after being hit in Ancaster

City seeks new retrofit for Ken Soble Tower on Hamilton Harbour

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php