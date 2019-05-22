Cable pole in half after vehicle rollover

A telecommunications and cable pole has snapped in half after a collision around 1 a.m. this morning in Hamilton.

Police are investigating the area of Queen st. South and Amelia St. after a car smashed into the pole and rolled onto its back.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Queen St. South is currently closed and police expect it to remain closed off well into the afternoon for repairs to the downed pole and power lines.

The repair team says they don’t know if homes in the area will lose cable.

The car has been removed from the scene and no charges have been laid against the driver.