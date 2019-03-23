Businesses on Locke St. brace for a long summer of construction

A massive construction project will start on Locke street next week and won’t wrap up until November.

Construction won’t fully close the street and businesses in the popular shopping and dining area will remain open throughout the construction. But the project has forced the cancellation of one of the city’s biggest festivals this summer, Locke st festival which draws over 20 000 to the street in one day.

Shop owners know they will take a financial hit but are in favor of this project that will update the sewers, expand the sidewalks, and repave the street.

Business owners are hoping to have a smaller street festival once the construction wraps up.