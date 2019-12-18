Bus strike possible in Hamilton

Negotiations are scheduled to resume today, but bus riders in Hamilton are being urged to look for alternative transportation options in the event of an HSR strike. Drivers, maintenance workers and administrative staff will be in a legal strike position at midnight if an agreement on a new contract isn’t reached at the bargaining table today. The city recommends carpooling with neighbours or co-workers, walking, cycling or working from home if strike action begins.
