Bus driver charged in death of senior at Hamilton GO station

A bus driver has been charged in connection with the death of a Brantford senior at a Hamilton GO station earlier this month.

Hamilton police say a 60-year-old Burlington man has been charged with careless driving causing death.

On Mar. 9, an 84-year-old Brantford woman was struck by a reversing GO bus shortly after 2 p.m. at the Central GO station on Hunter St.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. The spokesperson said the driver has been with the company for five years.

A CHCH camera operator who witnessed the incident and called 911, said the bus was backing up when the driver suddenly noticed something under it. They said the driver ran out frantically and went inside the station to seek help.

Emergency crews attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead.

The Hamilton Collision Reconstruction Unit is still continuing their investigation into the incident.