Burlington’s “Walk Off The Earth” performing the national anthem at last night’s Raptors game

The hometown was watching from Burlington’s Central Park Bandshell which is more recently known as “Burlassic Park”. It looks like the Canadian band did more than just sing the anthem in Oakland they posted a video to Twitter and it shows them leaving a “Loonie” on the court ahead of the game.

This is not the first time a Loonie was used for good luck at a Canadian sport event. The idea began when a Loonie was buried under the ice during the Olympic games in Salt Lake back in 2002 both Canadian Olympic hockey teams, mens and womens went on to win gold medals.



