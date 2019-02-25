Burlington’s first cannabis store

Burlington’s first brick and mortar cannabis store is holding its breath awaiting final approval to set up shop. People in the community have until March 6th to voice any concerns they have to Ontario’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission.

The interior of the future legal pot shop is currently hidden behind large sheets of brown paper. What can’t be covered is the application for Burlington’s first retail cannabis store.

Relm Cannabis CO is the name of the store looking to set up shop. It is still in the application process along with 14 other potential retail stores across the province. The proposed location is part of a plaza housing many other businesses.

One of the main concerns with any brick and mortar cannabis store, is it’s accessibility for minors.

Opinions on cannabis continue to be polarizing.

This isn’t the first time that unit 103 fairview street is in the news. Six years ago, five men almost got away with almost $300,000 in cash and jewelery when they attempted to pull off a Hollywood style heist at a TD Bank location.

It was one of the most sophisticated robberies police had ever seen. The thieves, masquerading as renovators, spent two days drilling through a 60-centimeter, reinforced concrete ceiling and dropped into a vault. Police seized an oxygen tank, sledgehammers, cutting saws and more.